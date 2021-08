JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Breathitt County Bobcats have a new leader of their girls’ basketball team.

Brandon Hayes is the new head coach, replacing Derek Goff.

Hayes comes to Jackson from June Buchanan. He also played at Alice Lloyd.

The Bobcats went 15-12 in the 2020-21 season, winning the 55th district championship.

