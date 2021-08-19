Advertisement

Blue Grass Airport runway closes for maintenance

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Over the next three days, the runway at Blue Grass Airport will play host to construction crews as opposed to airplanes, and will result in the resurfacing of 7,000 feet of asphalt.

The airport grew increasingly quiet as the final flights departed Thursday evening. The closure will span from 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. Sunday night.

Amy Caudill, the airport’s director of marketing, said the cancellations will impact about 1,500 people per day, and about 70 flights across arrivals and departures. She also emphasized the importance of a project of this magnitude.

“That 7,000 foot of runway pavement is extremely important,” Caudill said. “It’s our access to the world from Lexington, and so that’s extremely important that we keep this piece of infrastructure in top shape.”

The terminal building will remain open during the 72-hour resurfacing project. It will be business as usual for hundreds of workers, but Caudill said it will feel rather unusual with the lack of flights and foot traffic.

