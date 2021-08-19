Advertisement

2021 Mothman Festival cancelled

Mothman Festival
Mothman Festival(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 2021 Mothman Festival has been cancelled due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The post on the festival’s Facebook page read, “We realize that some might not understand or realize that we’re already in a vulnerable position with the festival crowd outnumbering our town by thousands.  We operate with a small number of staff to handle that great of a load (many are our personal family and close friends).  Local hospitalizations and active Covid cases are rising daily, and according to local public health officials, are not expected to peak until right around Mothman Festival time.”

The post went on to say, the decision to cancel the festival was not an easy one to make.

If you have purchased tickets for the bus tours, your money will be refunded.

All vendors have been emailed about the cancellation.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dennis Hutchinson was shot in the line of duty Tuesday night when a traffic stop took a turn.
‘He’s okay’: Sheriff’s deputy safe at home after Tuesday night shooting
Jeffrey Mullins was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.
KSP: Suspect caught in Floyd County armed robbery
Coroner: Funeral arrangements made for man killed in Perry County crash
(Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)
Sheriff: 9.5 pounds of meth, 15 firearms seized in drug bust
One injured in Letcher County school bus accident

Latest News

Jason Reeves was appointed to the Barbourville Independent School Board Thursday Night.
Former member of Barbourville Independent School Board returns to post
WalletHub study ranks Kentucky as no. 1 for maltreated children
WalletHub study ranks Kentucky as no. 1 for maltreated children
Jackie Deskins, 75, died Wednesday, leaving behind a legacy of smiles and service.
‘Jackie was like sunshine’: Pike County deputy remembered for years of service
UofL Health is administering the Pfizer vaccine at the Kentucky State Fair.
UofL Hospital: 95% of hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated
Magoffin County has the second-highest incidence rate of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, with a...
‘It’s alarming:’ Magoffin County seeing surge of COVID-19 cases