Vaccination mandate emerges as issue in Governor’s race

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Vaccination mandates are emerging as an issue in the race for Virginia Governor.

Democrat Terry McAuliffe is now urging all Virginia school systems to require COVID vaccinations for teachers and staff, while his opponent, Republican Glenn Youngkin, says it should be an individual decision.

“I want every school open. I want every child back in school. We’ve lost a lot of time in the last year,” McAuliffe told WDBJ7 in an interview Wednesday afternoon.

A week ago, McAuliffe called for Virginia health care providers to require their employees to be vaccinated. And now, he says, all Virginia school systems should require teachers and staff to get the shots.

“We’ve got to do common sense precautions, getting the vaccination, keeping ourselves safe, making sure our children are safe,” McAuliffe said. “That’s the smartest thing to do. And when we do that, guess what? We’re going to keep our schools open and we’re going to continue to build a robust economy.”

Youngkin spoke with WDBJ7′s Daniel Grimes Tuesday, and said it should be up to individuals to decide if vaccination is right for them.

“I do think that people should get the vaccine. I got the vaccine myself, but I wouldn’t mandate it,” Youngkin said. “It’s an individual decision. I believe that individuals should make these decisions, not central government. But again I do believe people should get the vaccine.”

