Stage four cancer survivor rings victory bell at Somerset Christian School

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman who was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer rings the “victory” bell at Somerset Christian School.

Raina Simpson has spent the last year in treatments, battling cancer. Wednesday, she reached the end of her fight victoriously.

For Simpson, this signals the end of twice-weekly visits to the Markey Cancer Center.

She learned recently that the cancer was no longer in her body and believes that was an answer to numerous prayers sent out by her, her family church and others in the community.

“The people that God has sent to me and put in my neighborhood,” said Simpson. “Everything makes sense. The school and my family just everyone, that God has put in my path, it’s shaped me profoundly.”

Raina Simpson says she now wants to do something for other people and possibly raise money to build vacation homes for other cancer patients.

She chose to ring the bell at the school because her family was not able to be in attendance when she rang the bell at the cancer center.

