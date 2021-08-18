Advertisement

Stage four cancer survivor rings victory bell at Somerset Christian School

Markey Cancer Center
Markey Cancer Center(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman who was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer rings the “victory” bell at Somerset Christian School.

Raina Simpson has spent the last year in treatments, battling cancer. Wednesday, she reached the end of her fight victoriously.

For Simpson, this signals the end of twice-weekly visits to the Markey Cancer Center.

She learned recently that the cancer was no longer in her body and believes that was an answer to numerous prayers sent out by her, her family church and others in the community.

“The people that God has sent to me and put in my neighborhood,” said Simpson. “Everything makes sense. The school and my family just everyone, that God has put in my path, it’s shaped me profoundly.”

Raina Simpson says she now wants to do something for other people and possibly raise money to build vacation homes for other cancer patients.

She chose to ring the bell at the school because her family was not able to be in attendance when she rang the bell at the cancer center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured in Letcher County school bus accident
Police car
Sheriff: Names released in Johnson County deputy shooting
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear recommends third COVID-19 shot for immunocompromised, announces more than 3,000 new cases Tuesday
ARH officials fear for the worst as ICU beds are running out
WKYT talked one-on-one with the governor about the COVID-19 vaccine, misinformation and the...
Gov. Beshear concerned about ‘alarming’ rise of Ky. hospital capacity levels

Latest News

Back to School: Mental Health
Back to School: How to support a child’s mental health and well-being during pandemic
For 74 years, Mrs. Ethel Johnson taught hundreds of kids from the Tidewater area to Richmond,...
87-year-old woman honored for decades of shaping lives through music
Pepsi, Walmart team up with law enforcement to support local programs
Pepsi, Walmart team up with law enforcement to support local programs
University of Kentucky’s Sanders-Brown Center received $14.5 million on Wednesday to continue...
UK’s Sanders-Brown Center receives millions to continue Alzheimer’s research