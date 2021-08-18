Advertisement

Southwest Virginia Rep. Morgan Griffith says population drop is nothing new, cites loss of coal jobs

(WYMT)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:59 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – After an 8.9% population drop in the last decade, Southwest Virginia has challenges ahead.

Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA) of Virginia’s 9th District, which covers Lee, Wise, Buchanan, Dickenson County and the City of Norton talked to CBS affiliate WJHL regarding what he said is mainly an employment issue.

“We’re well aware that there’s been a trend of rural moving to more urban areas, and with coal jobs going away,” said Griffith. “When you see that happening, you’ve got to expect that you’re going to have some people that leave the area. So what we’ve got to do is replace those jobs with other jobs.”

Griffith said the coal industry’s exit is due in part to regulatory pressure as well as market conditions: natural gas has become cheaper to heat homes and provide power.

A potential lifeline for the area, Griffith said, is the proposed Coalfields Expressway: a 108-mile highway cutting through the mountains between Beckley, West Virginia and Pound, Virginia. The project has been in the pipeline since the 1990s.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear recommends third COVID-19 shot for immunocompromised, announces more than 3,000 new cases Tuesday
One injured in Letcher County school bus accident
ARH officials fear for the worst as ICU beds are running out
WKYT talked one-on-one with the governor about the COVID-19 vaccine, misinformation and the...
Gov. Beshear concerned about ‘alarming’ rise of Ky. hospital capacity levels
School closings
Knott County schools closed until Friday

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Red STAR Wilderness EMS Facebook
Crews work together to rescue teen injured in fall
Gov. Beshear, joined by state and local leaders, presented a check to the Pike County Fiscal...
‘If you build it, they will come’: Gov. Beshear delivers funding to pave way for economic development in Pike County
Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (Source: Tennessee General Assembly)
Tennessee legislation ‘will not allow’ school districts to resist executive order on masking, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally
Police car
Sheriff: Johnson County deputy shot, sent to hospital