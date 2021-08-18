Sheriff: Two arrested on drug charges during separate traffic stops

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Southern Kentucky women are facing charges following two different traffic stops.

Both happened in Wayne County earlier this week.

Sheriff’s deputies stopped a driver on Kendrick Avenue. Police say they spotted the car leaving from a house they say is known for drug trafficking activity. During the stop, the driver gave the deputy permission to search the car. While the search was going on, police discovered a passenger in the car, Latoshia Wallace, of Monticello, had an active arrest warrant. We’re told as Wallace emptied her pockets, the deputy witnessed a clear twisted baggie with a crystal substance inside that he believed to be meth. Also during the search, the deputy found a vial with pills inside and a book bag with digital scales, needles and a plastic straw with drug residue. In addition to the charges from the outstanding warrant, Wallace was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The second stop happened on Fairview Avenue. A news release states the driver refused to let the deputy search the car, so police deployed K-9 Lyon for a sniff search outside the vehicle. Lyon alerted to drugs on both the driver and passenger side of the car. During the second search, deputies found a bag of marijuana behind the driver’s seat and a black zip-up case with a glass pipe with a crystal substance inside. The passenger, Butter Wiseman, of Burnside, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both suspects were taken to Wayne County Detention Center.

