Sheriff: Johnson County deputy shot, sent to hospital

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A deputy with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department was shot Tuesday night, according to Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor.

Three agencies responded to the shooting. We are told that the situation started with a traffic stop.

We are also told that the deputy was taken to Pikeville Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, but is awake and communicating.

We are also told the shooter was taken to Three Rivers Medical Center in Louisa.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

