Saturday, August 21st, marks the beginning of squirrel hunting season

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hunting season is among us.

This hunting season kicks off with squirrels from August 21st to February 28th. Small game hunting for rabbit, quail, and grouse will begin in November while falconry begins in September.

As hunting season begins, the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife urges people to keep safety in mind when hunting. When hunting with a firearm, always keep the gun safety on and be mindful of where the gun is aiming when it is not in use.

When in doubt, the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife advises people the check this year’s Kentucky Hunting & Trapping Guide.

“Make sure you refer to the [hunting and trapping guide] just to see if any regulations have changed ‘cause sometimes they change from year to year,” said Conservation Officer Arthur Gayheart. “It’s always good to just brush up and make sure you know that year’s regulations.”

For more information on squirrel season regulations or to see when other seasons begin, visit the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife’s website.

