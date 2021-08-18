Primary Care in Hazard has revamped its pediatric wing

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - These fun features can help patients become less intimidated when visiting their doctor.

The updated pediatric wing at the Primary Care Center in Hazard is equipped with jungle-themed murals throughout the facility and arcade-style games in the waiting area.

“It’ll be time for checkout and the kids are like, ‘I wanna go to the play room and keep playing on games!’ So, they seem to like it,” said Dr. Jordan Burke, a pediatrician at Primary Care.

Not only has the facility been updated, but Primary Care has added two new pediatricians to its staff. For more information on the pediatric wing or to schedule an appointment with a pediatrician, visit the Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky website.

