Advertisement

Primary Care in Hazard has revamped its pediatric wing

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - These fun features can help patients become less intimidated when visiting their doctor.

The updated pediatric wing at the Primary Care Center in Hazard is equipped with jungle-themed murals throughout the facility and arcade-style games in the waiting area.

“It’ll be time for checkout and the kids are like, ‘I wanna go to the play room and keep playing on games!’ So, they seem to like it,” said Dr. Jordan Burke, a pediatrician at Primary Care.

Not only has the facility been updated, but Primary Care has added two new pediatricians to its staff. For more information on the pediatric wing or to schedule an appointment with a pediatrician, visit the Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky website.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
Sheriff: Names released in Johnson County deputy shooting
One injured in Letcher County school bus accident
Police say that the person is believed to be involved in a bank robbery investigation.
Kentucky State Police need help identifying a person of interest
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear recommends third COVID-19 shot for immunocompromised, announces more than 3,000 new cases Tuesday
ARH officials fear for the worst as ICU beds are running out

Latest News

Westcare's facility in Lookout was recently renamed in honor of former Kentucky First Lady and...
Pike County addiction and mental health facility dedicates building to local leader and advocate
Saturday, August 21st, marks the beginning of squirrel hunting season
Lee Co. School District Superintendent: School is back on, fifth grade still quarantined
WESTCARE
Pike County addiction and mental health facility dedicates building to local leader and advocate - 6 p.m.