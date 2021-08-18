Pike County addiction and mental health facility dedicates building to local leader and advocate

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Westcare’s location in the small Pike County community of Lookout near Elkhorn City was renamed and dedicated to a local leader and advocate in Eastern Kentucky.

“She [Judi Patton] was a tremendous amount of support, not only for the substance abuse clients but for the homeless shelter in Pikeville,” said Senior VP of Westcare’s Appalachian Region Stephen Wright. “She has continuously worked to support the shelter and help the homeless population that we serve at that location”

The Westcare facility in Lookout, which was formerly Lookout Elementary School, seeks to assist women and families in overcoming substance abuse or other mental health issues.

“My mission is to empower them, to take accountability for their lives, and responsibility for their lives,” said Program Director Dr. Tiffany Slone. “We address substance abuse problems, but we also go deeper and look at things like trauma, codependent relationships, and mental health issues like depression and anxiety.”

On Tuesday, August 17, Westcare Leaders as well as Gov. Andy Beshear, Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones, and others came together to celebrate the occasion and dedicate the building to former Kentucky First Lady Judi Patton. Westcare has renamed the Lookout facility to the “Judi Patton Center for Families” (JPCF).

“I’ve known Judi Patton a long time,” said Gov. Beshear. “She’s been an incredible first lady and an incredible advocate, starting a child advocacy center, starting a center for women who suffer from domestic violence, and doing good things for our families.”

