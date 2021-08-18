Advertisement

Pepsi, Walmart team up with law enforcement to support local programs

By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pepsi and Walmart are teaming up with local law enforcement to support the Shop with a First Responder and Shop with a Cop programs.

Pikeville Police Department officers said on Facebook that, with each 2-liter bottle purchased, 10 cents will go towards the programs.

They said this will benefit three programs with Pikeville Police Dept., Kentucky State Police and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

