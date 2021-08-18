Pepsi, Walmart team up with law enforcement to support local programs

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pepsi and Walmart are teaming up with local law enforcement to support the Shop with a First Responder and Shop with a Cop programs.

Pikeville Police Department officers said on Facebook that, with each 2-liter bottle purchased, 10 cents will go towards the programs.

They said this will benefit three programs with Pikeville Police Dept., Kentucky State Police and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

See more below:

