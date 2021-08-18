Partners to fight food insecurity in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Food insecurity in Perry County has been on the radar of local organizations for years.

The county has a poverty rate of around 25 percent and a child poverty rate around 32 percent, which is a major factor in food insecurity.

“Census data has our poverty rate going down a little bit here in Perry County,” said North Fork Local Food Coordinator, Jennifer Weeber. “But, that doesn’t coincide with what people who are working directly with people who are in poverty, who are food insecure, are seeing.”

The pandemic has not made the situation better. People who were employed lost jobs, or became underemployed, and this led to some families struggling to put food on the table.

Adding to the stress is higher food costs. ”Because of the pandemic, because of the disruptions in the food supply chains, we have seen food become more expensive,” Weeber said.

To address the issue in this Eastern Kentucky community The Perry County Food and Faith Coalition, The Community Farm Alliance and the Save the Children organization partnered together.

”What can we do in our community to move us forward so everyone in our community has enough food, enough healthy food, to eat and thrive?” asked Weeber

The partnership will look for answers to this question out in the community. Weeber said they plan to conduct surveys and host focus groups to learn who is food insecure, where they are located and how best they may be served.

Opportunities to participate in these surveys and focus groups will be advertised on several Facebook pages.

Northfork Local Foods

Healthiest Cities and Counties Challenge: Perry County

Perry County Farmers Market

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.