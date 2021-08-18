One injured in Letcher County school bus accident

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A school bus veered off the road Tuesday afternoon in Letcher County, according to Kentucky State Police.

Troopers from KSP Post 13 in Hazard responded to the call on Goose Creek Road in Neon around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.

The initial investigation found that the bus driver veered off the road onto the right-hand shoulder, which caused the bus to turn over on its side.

One child was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.