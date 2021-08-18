Not done with the storms yet, even as Fred’s remnants leave

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After the rain we got yesterday thanks to the remnants of Fred, I wouldn’t blame you for not wanting to see rain again for a while. Even though we won’t be dealing with the heavy rain like last night, more showers and storms are in our forecast.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Clouds have stayed in place for many this afternoon but the tropical feel remains with us. This fuels a few widely scattered showers and storms as we head through the evening hours. Though, we will lose the spotty storms as we head to bed tonight. Lows stay mild and muggy, in the lower 70s.

We could see showers and storms return as early as Thursday morning as a disturbance works through the mountains, bringing us the potential for more heavy rain. While not everyone will see a downpour, anyone could and you could get quite a bit of rain if one sits on top of your location. Highs will remain in the low to middle 80s. Overnight lows, as storms begin to wane, drop back into the familiar upper 60s and low 70s.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

Afternoon shower and storm chances continue as we close out the work week and work on into the weekend. Several disturbances moving in from the west will continue to interact with our very muggy air to produce efficient showers and storms, especially into the afternoon hours Friday and Saturday. Highs remain below average, in the lower to middle 80s. Evenings look to see storms wane, but you’ll still want to grab your jacket if you’re headed out to any local high school football games. We’ll fall through the 70s to settle somewhere near 70° overnight.

Some changes begin to work in by the time we’re ready to close out the weekend. We could start to see high pressure move in and dampen (no pun intended) our storm chances a bit. Some stray chances look to remain in the afternoons, but it looks like some drier (and warmer) weather is on the way as we head into the work week. Highs jump back up to near, or slightly above average in the middle 80s.

