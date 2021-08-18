Advertisement

Multiple Louisville high school football matchups canceled due to COVID

Football is allowed to begin for high schoolers across Kentucky on Friday night.
Football is allowed to begin for high schoolers across Kentucky on Friday night.(WFIE)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This Friday, several first week high school football games in Louisville will not play as scheduled due to reported COVID cases.

Three games have reported cancelations due to COVID-19:

  • Bullitt Central at Warren Central
  • Waggener at Pike Central (Indiana)
  • Seneca at Moore

Bullitt Central Athletic Director confirmed that their game was canceled due to the team at Warren Central placed in COVID-related quarantine. Their team will now be be playing Waggener at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Moore High School Athletics confirmed their game had been canceled against Seneca, and that their season opener would be next week at Southern High School.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association records cancelations as a 0-0 tie with a notation that the game was canceled due to COVID.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured in Letcher County school bus accident
Police car
Sheriff: Names released in Johnson County deputy shooting
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear recommends third COVID-19 shot for immunocompromised, announces more than 3,000 new cases Tuesday
ARH officials fear for the worst as ICU beds are running out
WKYT talked one-on-one with the governor about the COVID-19 vaccine, misinformation and the...
Gov. Beshear concerned about ‘alarming’ rise of Ky. hospital capacity levels

Latest News

36th annual Community Trust Bank/WYMT-TV Pike County Bowl
Media luncheon kicks off 36th annual Community Trust Bank/WYMT-TV Pike County Bowl
Shelby Valley's Anthony Pallotta, who led the Wildcats in receiving in 2020, announced that he...
DQ Pigskin Preview: Shelby Valley Wildcats
QB Terry Wilson: 'Shout out to the BBN'
Terry Wilson named starting quarterback at New Mexico
Lance Ware. Dontaie Allen. TyTy Washington. CJ Fredrick. Oscar Tshiebwe. Keion Brooks Jr. Bryce...
UK basketball players to host Players First Fan Fest at Rupp
DQ Pigskin Preview: Letcher Central Cougars