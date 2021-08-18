Man threatens to kill woman and child

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing several charges Wednesday after officials say he threatened to kill a woman and her child while armed with a knife.

According to the criminal complaint, Sunday a patrolman was dispatched to Maywood Avenue West in Clendenin due to an active hostage situation.

When the patrolman arrived, the criminal complaint states he announced he was with Clendenin Police several times, but Christopher Michael Robbins did not respond.

At that time, police say Robbins ran from the back of the garage on the property toward the Elk River.

According to Clendenin police, Robbins then boarded a boat and floated down the river southbound.

At that time, the patrolman on scene advised 911 that the 7-year-old girl Robbins was accused of holding hostage from her mother was secure inside of the home.

The Clendenin Volunteer Fire Department assisted in the search for Robbins along the Elk River using its rescue boat.

The boat Robbins used to getaway was eventually located near Rosewater Lane in Clendenin, officials say.

On his body camera, the patrolman on the scene recorded statements from witnesses and the victim.

The victim told deputies when she walked out to the garage to grab her daughter’s clothes, Robbins grabbed her throat and pinned her against a dresser.

At one point, the victim says Robbins took her and her daughter both to the ground.

The victim also told police, Robbins threaten to kill her and her 7-year-old daughter if she did not come back to him.

Robbins also threatened to take his own life, the criminal complaint states. The victim told the patrolman, Robbins said he would ‘kill the child and himself before anyone could get him.’

The victim says Robbins told her ‘she had four minutes to return to him or he would kill her and everyone in the house.’ That is when the victim told police she went inside the house and called 911.

An arrest warrant was issued for Robbins for charges of kidnapping, two counts of strangulation, child neglect creating risk of injury, two counts of domestic battery, obstructing a police officer and fleeing on foot.

While details about Robbins’ arrest have not been released, jail records show he was booked into the South Central Regional Jail Tuesday.

