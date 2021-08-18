Advertisement

Man faces charges in shooting

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Wayne County faces malicious wounding charges after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Wilsondale area, county court records show.

James Davis, 58 of Wilsondale, was taken into custody after the incident in the 1200 block of Turkey Creek Road. It happened around 4 p.m.

According to West Virginia State Police troopers, a 45-year-old man from Point Pleasant, West Virginia, was shot in the back as he was running away.

Prior to the gun being fired, troopers say both men were in a fight that involved Davis being hit in the head with a stick.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital by EMS crews for non-life-threatening injuries.

