Lee County road to get much needed improvement

JACKSON, Ky. – Lee County Fiscal Court officials will be receiving a $74,810 grant to help repair flood damage on one road.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) officials made the announcement Wednesday morning.

The grant is awarded through the County Road Aid emergency funds.

“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Lee County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.

The repairs will take place about one half-mile south of KY-52 on Dunigan Branch Road.

Lee County Fiscal Court officials are responsible for administering the work.

