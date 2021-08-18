Lee Co. School District Superintendent: School is back on, fifth grade still quarantined

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lee County schools will be back in session, despite being out for the first part of the week.

“School IS In Session Thursday and Friday,” said Sarah Wasson, the Lee County School District Superintendent in a Facebook post.

There are some exceptions to the return, though.

“We must ask all 5th grade students to not attend school,” said Wasson. “While we do not like to ask one full group of students to remain out of school, our 5th grade was hit the hardest in both staff and students who had positive results.”

Fifth grade students will be counted as quarantined for the days they are out and will be able to make up the work later in the year.

The school board will reassess the situation on Friday to determine whether or not to let the fifth grade students to come back at the beginning of next week.

In the meantime, Wasson encouraged all parents in the community to pay close attention to the health of their families.

“The recent surge in the Delta variant of COVID-19 appears to be more contagious and be spreading quickly through our community,” said the Facebook post.

The post continued by saying that everyone must be as careful as possible inside and outside of the school buildings to keep transmission as limited as possible.

The Superintendent also noted the risk that buses play in spreading COVID.

“We know that our school buses are congested with the students riding at this time because we are having school with a full population of students,” she said. “Buses concern us greatly on the spread of COVID and on our ability to contact trace who may need to quarantine. We will continue to offer school bus transportation, but if you have the ability to transport your child, you may want to do that on a short term basis.”

Wasson ended by encouraging parents to have their children vaccinated if they want and are of age. According to the post, most positive cases have been in unvaccinated people, and those with vaccines seemingly have fewer side effects.

“We look forward to seeing our students again tomorrow, and remember that masks are required to be worn by students and staff unless an exemption is on file,” said Wasson.

