Kentucky State Police need help identifying a person of interest
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Officers are asking community member’s to help identify a person of interest that is considered dangerous, and could have a weapon.
Troopers say that the person is believed to be involved in a bank robbery investigation that happened at the Community Trust bank in Allen Wednesday morning in Floyd County.
Troopers ask that anyone who recognizes the person in the photos below, is asked to contact KSP Post 9 at (606) 433-7711. Anonymous tips are also encouraged.
