‘If you build it, they will come’: Gov. Beshear delivers funding to pave way for economic development in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - During a trip to Pike County Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear stopped by the Pike County Fiscal Court with a check in hand, presenting local officials with $367,650 from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, allocating the discretionary funds to two road resurfacing projects in the county.

“Our city streets that lead to your front door, to your school, or to your places of worship- local streets are vitally important to our way of life,” said Gov. Beshear.

During the check presentation, officials spoke about the need in the region and the excitement that comes with funding to help get infrastructure where it needs to be.

According to officials, Right Fork of Brushy Creek Road has 126 homes and two businesses utilizing a road that is need of repairs. That road will receive $281,250 while $86,400 will be allocated to a road in Bigg Creek. Though the funding is to resurface and repair a combined seven miles of road, Beshear said it is really about putting the region on the road to success.

“It’s a little bit of ‘If you build it, they will come.’ Well, certainly they won’t come if you’re not building it,” said Beshear. “We’re at the cusp of a potential era prosperity that can and should reach all of Kentucky. To do that, we’ve gotta have the infrastructure to support it.”

Beshear said this is one of many projects the state is contributing to, with more potential announcements to come.

“Things like road resurfacing, the water projects that have now been approved by ARC- all of these things help ensure that next opportunity we can grab and we can create jobs right here,” he said. “All of these improvements that we’re fighting for, they’re gonna build on progress we’re seeing right now.”

The governor discussed three upcoming projects in the county, the Maynard Fork Water Supply Project, the Levisa Fork Basin Flood Protection Project, and the wastewater collection improvements in Elkhorn City.

“And it doesn’t stop there. We are committed to building a stronger Pike County, a better Eastern Kentucky, with every decision we make,” Beshear said.

