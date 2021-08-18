Hundreds without power as heavy rain moves through the region
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Heavy rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred moved through the mountains Tuesday and early Wednesday leading to power outages across the region.
Here are the latest outages as of 1:15 a.m. Wednesday:
Kentucky Power:
Breathitt - 522
Floyd - 332
Knott - 43
Lawrence - 375
Leslie - 233
Letcher - 53
Magoffin - 152
Martin - 5
Perry - 190
Pike - 1,863
Total: 3,768
Big Sandy RECC:
Johnson - 51
Lawrence - 3
Total: 54
Licking Valley RECC:
Breathitt - 12
Magoffin - 11
Morgan - 5
Wolfe - 11
Total: 39
Jackson Energy:
Clay - 76
Jackson - 24
Lee - 44
Owsley - 3
Total: 147
Kentucky Utilities:
Bell - 126
Harlan - 100
Total: 226
Check out the links below for the latest outage reports:
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.