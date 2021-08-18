Hundreds without power as heavy rain moves through the region

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Heavy rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred moved through the mountains Tuesday and early Wednesday leading to power outages across the region.

Here are the latest outages as of 1:15 a.m. Wednesday:

Kentucky Power:

Breathitt - 522

Floyd - 332

Knott - 43

Lawrence - 375

Leslie - 233

Letcher - 53

Magoffin - 152

Martin - 5

Perry - 190

Pike - 1,863

Total: 3,768

Big Sandy RECC:

Johnson - 51

Lawrence - 3

Total: 54

Licking Valley RECC:

Breathitt - 12

Magoffin - 11

Morgan - 5

Wolfe - 11

Total: 39

Jackson Energy:

Clay - 76

Jackson - 24

Lee - 44

Owsley - 3

Total: 147

Kentucky Utilities:

Bell - 126

Harlan - 100

Total: 226

Check out the links below for the latest outage reports:

Kentucky Power

Big Sandy RECC

Licking Valley RECC

Jackson Energy

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

