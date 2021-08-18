Heavy rain wraps up for now, more showers and storms possible Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rain will continue for some this morning, but the bulk of the action is on the way out for the moment.

Today and Tonight

While some locations across our region have picked up between 2 and 3″ or more of rain in the last 48 hours, overall, I think we dodged a bullet with the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. Some of our neighbors in Tennessee and North Carolina were not as lucky. That just goes to show you how a short distance can make all the difference. Some folks reported a few high water issues, but most of that has receded or will soon.

Chances for rain will continue today, especially early, but I do think we see some gradual clearing later. Be careful out there this morning. Dense fog, ponding or high water and debris are all possible for the AM drive. Temperatures stayed near 70 overnight and should climb into the low to mid-80s if we see some late day sunshine peek through the clouds.

Some scattered rain chances are back tonight, especially late as lows drop to around 70.

Extended Forecast

Another disturbance will give us some more chances for showers and storms on Thursday. Some of those storms could be strong at times and some of the rain could be heavy. With our ground already super saturated, some localized high water issues are possible again in areas that get stuck under heavy downpours. The cloud cover and rain chances should keep us in the upper 70s to around 80 for highs before dropping into the upper 60s for lows.

The rain chances finally start to slack off a little bit and become more scattered for Friday and the weekend. Highs will stay below or close to average though for this time of the year, topping out in the low 80s on Friday and mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday.

