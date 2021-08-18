Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces more than 3,500 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear announced another day with more than 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 across the Commonwealth.

The Governor announced 3,576 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 525,746.

987 of Wednesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,658 Kentuckians remain hospitalized (an increase of 55 since Tuesday) with 466 in the ICU (an increase of 25 since Tuesday). 229 patients remain on a ventilator (a decrease of 9 since Tuesday).

Gov. Beshear also announced nine new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,468.

As of Wednesday, 114 of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including all counties in the mountains. Clay County is still leading the state with an incidence rate of 227.6 per 100,000 people.

The state’s positivity rate climbed to 12.59%, making it the 52nd consecutive day with an increase in the positivity rate.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

You can find the latest COVID-19 incidence rate map here.

