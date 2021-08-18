Garth Brooks cancels remaining 2021 concerts, including Nashville show

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Garth Brooks has cancelled the remaining shows of his Stadium Tour due to the recent spike in COVID-19, including the Delta variant, officials with the country star announced Wednesday.

Over 300,000 would-be concert-goers will receive refunds for the tickets, which were for five more shows, including Nashville’s show.

“In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part. I have asked the wonderful cities of Cincinnati and Charlotte to wait too long and I don’t want to now do that same thing to the great folks in Boston and Baltimore. As far as Nashville, we are looking for a make up date from the July rain out and though this is not COVID related, to make them wait makes me sad, as well. So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us,” said Garth Brooks.

Tour spokespersons said they are monitoring conditions and hope to continue the tour at a later date.

“I’m sincerely hoping we are back on tour before the year’s end,” said Brooks. “With that said, the most important thing to me is fulfilling my end of the Stadium Tour by making sure every show is doable before putting tickets on sale (that is why we pulled the Seattle on sale) and making sure the environment these people are trading their time and money to put themselves into is not only the best experience ever, but also the safest one we can provide.”

The other canceled shows include the Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, scheduled for September 18, Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, scheduled for September 25, M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, scheduled for October 2, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, scheduled for October 9.

Those who have tickets for a concert do not need to do anything, officials said. Ticketmaster will be issuing automatic refunds.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.