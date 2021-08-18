Advertisement

DQ Pigskin Preview: Williamsburg Yellow Jackets

By Camille Gear
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - After coming up just short of a title twice in the last decade, the Yellow Jackets have yet to bring a title back home to Whitley County.

“We know what to do we’ve been here for a while we’ve got a lot of older guys out this year, we obviously wanted to go all the way, but it didn’t work out hope to go back again this year,” said senior center Justin Tye.

After making a state semifinal appearance for the first time in six years, Williamsburg is more motivated than ever.

“Its huge because you know we come to practice, and they know how close they got and what they got to do,” said Williamsburg head coach Jerry Herron. “They’re really easy to coach they’re really hungry and they want to get back to the state finals.”

The Yellow Jackets lose a major weapon in the form of wide receiver Gavon Thomas.

Thomas had 1,078 receiving yards in his senior campaign. Thomas also had 15 of Williamsburg’s 19 receiving touchdowns

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 20vs. Onienda (TN) (at Corbin)
Aug. 27at Middlesboro
Sep. 3LESLIE COUNTY
Sep. 24SOMERSET
Oct. 1SAYRE
Oct. 8at Harlan
Oct. 15PINEVILLE
Oct. 22LYNN CAMP
Oct. 29at Perry Central

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

