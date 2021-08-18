DQ Pigskin Preview: Williamsburg Yellow Jackets

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - After coming up just short of a title twice in the last decade, the Yellow Jackets have yet to bring a title back home to Whitley County.

“We know what to do we’ve been here for a while we’ve got a lot of older guys out this year, we obviously wanted to go all the way, but it didn’t work out hope to go back again this year,” said senior center Justin Tye.

After making a state semifinal appearance for the first time in six years, Williamsburg is more motivated than ever.

“Its huge because you know we come to practice, and they know how close they got and what they got to do,” said Williamsburg head coach Jerry Herron. “They’re really easy to coach they’re really hungry and they want to get back to the state finals.”

The Yellow Jackets lose a major weapon in the form of wide receiver Gavon Thomas.

Thomas had 1,078 receiving yards in his senior campaign. Thomas also had 15 of Williamsburg’s 19 receiving touchdowns

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 20 vs. Onienda (TN) (at Corbin) Aug. 27 at Middlesboro Sep. 3 LESLIE COUNTY Sep. 24 SOMERSET Oct. 1 SAYRE Oct. 8 at Harlan Oct. 15 PINEVILLE Oct. 22 LYNN CAMP Oct. 29 at Perry Central

