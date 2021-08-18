DQ Pigskin Preview: Pikeville Panthers

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After coming off a high in 2019, a perfect season, and a state championship, the Pikeville Panthers bowed out of the playoffs early, falling in the biggest upset of 2020.

“Well I just think from top to the bottom we didn’t play our best we didn’t coach our best and credit to Hazard,” said Chris McNamee. “They played an outstanding game got to give them all the credit for coming in and winning”

But this season they’re turning the page, and focusing on the road ahead by returning 15 seniors to the gridiron.

“Having almost the exact same team back everyone has that experience,” said senior wide receiver Zac Lockhart. “We know what it’s like to lose early and everyone wants to end it at Kroger (Field).”

The Panthers kick off the season this Friday against Paintsville.

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 20 PAINTSVILLE Aug. 28 BOURBON COUNTY (Pike County Bowl) Sep. 17 at Belfry Sep. 24 at Lexington Christian Oct. 1 at Madison Central Oct. 8 SAYRE Oct. 15 PHELPS Oct. 22 at Hazard Oct. 29 CASTLEWOOD (VA)

