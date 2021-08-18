Advertisement

DQ Pigskin Preview: Pikeville Panthers

By Camille Gear
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After coming off a high in 2019, a perfect season, and a state championship, the Pikeville Panthers bowed out of the playoffs early, falling in the biggest upset of 2020.

“Well I just think from top to the bottom we didn’t play our best we didn’t coach our best and credit to Hazard,” said Chris McNamee. “They played an outstanding game got to give them all the credit for coming in and winning”

But this season they’re turning the page, and focusing on the road ahead by returning 15 seniors to the gridiron.

“Having almost the exact same team back everyone has that experience,” said senior wide receiver Zac Lockhart. “We know what it’s like to lose early and everyone wants to end it at Kroger (Field).”

The Panthers kick off the season this Friday against Paintsville.

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 20PAINTSVILLE
Aug. 28BOURBON COUNTY (Pike County Bowl)
Sep. 17at Belfry
Sep. 24at Lexington Christian
Oct. 1at Madison Central
Oct. 8SAYRE
Oct. 15PHELPS
Oct. 22at Hazard
Oct. 29CASTLEWOOD (VA)

