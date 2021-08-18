DQ Pigskin Preview: Paintsville Tigers

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One year removed from a state title, the Paintsville Tigers look to make another run with a new standard and a lot of new faces.

Now that championship is making the Tigers a top target.

“Last year was great,” said senior offensive lineman Matthew Davis. “There was a lot of pressure last year too as well. But after winning the state title I think the name on our front is a lot bigger than it was and everybody’s coming for us this year.”

Players leading the charge last season have now moved on, leaving the opportunity for new faces to take a larger role.

“It’s going to be difficult,” said junior running back Harris Phelps. “We lost some big key players and we have some younger kids who can step in and fill their role but it will definitely take some time.”

Among those new faces is a new coach. Former UPIKE assistant Trevor Hoskins comes to Paintsville looking to continue that ‘We, Not Me’ mentality.

“We have to be selfless,” said Hoskins. “We have to sacrifice for each other and be in it for each other and I think you can tell that’s what they did last year. Because we still have a lot of that this year.”

The Tigers open the season this Friday against Pikeville. Paintsville currently has nine games on their schedule and is actively searching for a 10th.

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 20 at Pikeville Aug. 27 BEECHWOOD Sep. 10 at Somerset Sep. 17 at Knox Central Oct. 1 PERRY CENTRAL Oct. 8 at Fairview Oct. 15 BETSY LAYNE Oct. 22 RACELAND Oct. 29 at Pike Central

