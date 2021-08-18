DQ Pigskin Preview: Breathitt County Bobcats

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - After a promising 2019 season, the Breathitt County Bobcats were bounced from the postseason early.

“We came so close and we’ve came so close the last two years but we want it more and more every time and I just think with that mix and with how hard we are working, you know what that means,” said senior running back Ethan gibson.

This year, they hope to return to a place they have not been in nearly 20 years.

“It’s a long history here in the mountains, they’ve won three state titles with undefeated seasons so I mean, it is a big part of the community, the community really enjoys it, you see people out here that you have not seen in a while come to football games, it is just a big part of the community,” said senior lineman Teegan Smith.

The Bobcats’ season opener against Magoffin County was cancelled due to COVID-19.

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 27 POWELL COUNTY Sep. 3 HAZARD Sep. 10 PERRY CENTRAL Sep. 24 at Middlesboro Oct. 1 MORGAN COUNTY Oct. 15 KNOTT CENTRAL Oct. 22 LESLIE COUNTY Oct. 29 at Knox Central

