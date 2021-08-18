Advertisement

DQ Pigskin Preview: Breathitt County Bobcats

By John Lowe and Anthony Sizemore
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - After a promising 2019 season, the Breathitt County Bobcats were bounced from the postseason early.

“We came so close and we’ve came so close the last two years but we want it more and more every time and I just think with that mix and with how hard we are working, you know what that means,” said senior running back Ethan gibson.

This year, they hope to return to a place they have not been in nearly 20 years.

“It’s a long history here in the mountains, they’ve won three state titles with undefeated seasons so I mean, it is a big part of the community, the community really enjoys it, you see people out here that you have not seen in a while come to football games, it is just a big part of the community,” said senior lineman Teegan Smith.

The Bobcats’ season opener against Magoffin County was cancelled due to COVID-19.

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 27POWELL COUNTY
Sep. 3HAZARD
Sep. 10PERRY CENTRAL
Sep. 24at Middlesboro
Oct. 1MORGAN COUNTY
Oct. 15KNOTT CENTRAL
Oct. 22LESLIE COUNTY
Oct. 29at Knox Central

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dennis Hutchinson was shot in the line of duty Tuesday night when a traffic stop took a turn.
‘He’s okay’: Sheriff’s deputy safe at home after Tuesday night shooting
Police say that the person is believed to be involved in a bank robbery investigation.
Kentucky State Police need help identifying a person of interest
One injured in Letcher County school bus accident
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear recommends third COVID-19 shot for immunocompromised, announces more than 3,000 new cases Tuesday
ARH officials fear for the worst as ICU beds are running out

Latest News

Southwestern Warriors football 2020
DQ Pigskin Preview: Southwestern Warriors
Corbin Redhounds football helmet
DQ Pigskin Preview: Corbin Redhounds
DQ Pigskin Preview: Johnson Central Golden Eagles
Isaac Dixon Belfry football
DQ Pigskin Preview: Belfry Pirates
DQ Pigskin Preview: Somerset Briar Jumpers