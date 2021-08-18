Crews work together to rescue teen injured in fall

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews from several organizations were busy Tuesday night in Menifee County helping with a rescue of an injured teenager.

Officials with Red STAR Wildnerness EMS say they responded to a call for mutual aid from Wolfe County Search and Rescue. We’re told the teenager had fallen about 30 feet near the Indian Staircase area.

When crews reached the victim, they found they had a head injury and needed to be taken to the hospital quickly.

Officials were able to transport the teen to the Bison Way Trailhead where EMS took them to a hospital.

We do not know the person’s condition.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.