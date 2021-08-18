Advertisement

Crews work together to rescue teen injured in fall

Photo Courtesy: Red STAR Wilderness EMS Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Red STAR Wilderness EMS Facebook(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:47 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews from several organizations were busy Tuesday night in Menifee County helping with a rescue of an injured teenager.

Officials with Red STAR Wildnerness EMS say they responded to a call for mutual aid from Wolfe County Search and Rescue. We’re told the teenager had fallen about 30 feet near the Indian Staircase area.

When crews reached the victim, they found they had a head injury and needed to be taken to the hospital quickly.

Officials were able to transport the teen to the Bison Way Trailhead where EMS took them to a hospital.

We do not know the person’s condition.

