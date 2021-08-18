Advertisement

CBS Sports names UK’s Kinnard 1st-team All-American

Senior moves back to right tackle position to start season
Kentucky right tackle Darian Kinnard (No. 70) was named a preseason All-American by CBS Sports...
Kentucky right tackle Darian Kinnard (No. 70) was named a preseason All-American by CBS Sports and 247 Sports.(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One day after it was announced Darian Kinnard had moved back to his right tackle position, the senior lineman was named a preseason first-team All-American by CBS Sports and 247 Sports.

It’s one of several preseason honors for the Knoxville native, which includes a mention by Pro Football Focus (top returning run-blocking tackle in college football) and a spot on the Outland Trophy Watch List.

Kinnard was slated to move into the left tackle spot on UK’s line, but has moved back to his old position, where last season he was All-SEC and All-American. LSU transfer Dare Rosenthal is penciled in as the starter at left tackle for the Wildcats.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
Sheriff: Names released in Johnson County deputy shooting
One injured in Letcher County school bus accident
Police say that the person is believed to be involved in a bank robbery investigation.
Kentucky State Police need help identifying a person of interest
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear recommends third COVID-19 shot for immunocompromised, announces more than 3,000 new cases Tuesday
ARH officials fear for the worst as ICU beds are running out

Latest News

Texas' Asjia O'Neal (7) blocks a spike from Kentucky's Elise Goetzinger (11) during the first...
Kentucky Volleyball picked to win SEC, three preseason all-conference
DQ Pigskin preview Show 2021
WATCH: DQ Pigskin Preview Top 10 Show
36th annual Community Trust Bank/WYMT-TV Pike County Bowl
Media luncheon kicks off 36th annual Community Trust Bank/WYMT-TV Pike County Bowl
Shelby Valley's Anthony Pallotta, who led the Wildcats in receiving in 2020, announced that he...
DQ Pigskin Preview: Shelby Valley Wildcats