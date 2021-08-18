Advertisement

Boy dead after possible propane explosion at Amish home in Lincoln County

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A young boy is dead after a fire in Lincoln County.

Emergency Manager Don Gilliam says the fire happened Tuesday at an Amish home in on Fall Lick Road near Crab Orchard, just off Highway 39.

According to the coroner, a family with eight children lived in the home. We’re told the mother was working in the backyard and three or four of the children were home at the time.

The coroner says the house has an attached garage the family converted into what the Amish call a “washroom.” There was a refrigerator, stove, and washing machine in the room, all powered by propane.

The coroner says Kentucky State Police investigators believe there was a propane leak in the room, which came into contact with the flame from a pilot light, which sparked the fire.

One of the children was in the kitchen and saw flames and smoke coming from the washroom. The other children inside got out, but they didn’t realize 7-year-old Jesse Ray Yoder was in the washroom when the fire started. The coroner says Jesse didn’t make it out and was found dead in that room.

The coroner says Jesse was pronounced dead on scene around 5:40 p.m.

The fire quickly spread to other areas of the house and the home is believed to be a total loss.

No one else was hurt.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured in Letcher County school bus accident
Police car
Sheriff: Names released in Johnson County deputy shooting
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear recommends third COVID-19 shot for immunocompromised, announces more than 3,000 new cases Tuesday
ARH officials fear for the worst as ICU beds are running out
WKYT talked one-on-one with the governor about the COVID-19 vaccine, misinformation and the...
Gov. Beshear concerned about ‘alarming’ rise of Ky. hospital capacity levels

Latest News

University of Kentucky’s Sanders-Brown Center received $14.5 million on Wednesday to continue...
UK’s Sanders-Brown Center receives millions to continue Alzheimer’s research
Football is allowed to begin for high schoolers across Kentucky on Friday night.
Multiple Louisville high school football matchups canceled due to COVID
Garth Brooks cancels next five cities on stadium tour
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Sheriff: Two arrested on drug charges during separate traffic stops
Police say that the person is believed to be involved in a bank robbery investigation.
Kentucky State Police need help identifying a person of interest