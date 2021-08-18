Blue Grass Airport runway to close this weekend for major resurfacing project

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Once the last plane takes off Thursday evening, the Blue Grass Airport will close and begin work on a major resurfacing project that hasn’t been done since 2006.

“Usually it’s every 12 to 15 years we in partnership with the FAA have to resurface the runway, make sure the condition is safe and ready to go for all the airplanes that come through here,” said Amy Caudill, the director of marketing for Blue Grass Airport.

And while the runway is only 7,000 feet long, this project is a major undertaking involving several contractors and 21,000 tons of asphalt.

“Every asphalt plant that we have and every asphalt resource is going to be combined and working with the airport team during this,” Caudill said.

Caudill says they usually pick this time of year for any resurfacing projects because typically it should be our drier time of the season, however with some rain chances looming, they say they’re watching the forecast closely.

“We can still do work in the rain. We are certainly very cognizant of things like lightning, there are certain situations that will shut us down for a little while, but hopefully as soon as that weather stops we can continue onward with our project, keep things in schedule,” Caudill said.

And while they do have some extra time built into their 72-hour resurfacing project deadline, Caudill says even once the airport opens back up, other work will continue to complete some final safety steps.

“We’re going to have runway markings and grooving that needs to be done, so we actually began this six months ago and it will take us probably six months after this point to in the evenings to finish it up,” Caudill said.

While main airport operations will be halted during this project, the terminal will remain open so that if customers need assistance with tickets or other rental car services they can call or come in for help.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.