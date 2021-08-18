Advertisement

2020 U.S. Census data reveals population increase in several EKY communities

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Data from the 2020 U.S. Census showed a population decrease for the majority of Eastern Kentucky, except for a few communities.

Hazard, Pikeville, and Middlesboro were among the handful of Eastern Kentucky cities that experienced a population increase in the last decade, with Hazard and Pikeville seeing a double digit jump.

“There’s so many articles written across the world about how maybe people just need to leave Eastern Kentucky, call it a wash, call it a day,” said Bailey Richards, the Downtown Coordinator in Hazard. “So, to see that that’s not necessarily the trend anymore, at least not in Hazard... It’s really nice to see that trend kind of swinging back the other way.”

Richards adds that she moved to Hazard a decade ago, so she’s been able to see and experience the improvements made within the community since the last census was conducted.

As for Pikeville, City Manager Philip Elswick said giving people things they can enjoy within these communities helps bring more people in and helps them stay there:

“The better the quality of life, the easier it is for our businesses to attract employees, easier for people to choose to live in Pikeville. As those businesses grow, there’s more funding for other types of projects we can do to continue to improve the quality of life.”

To see Kentucky’s population data, visit the U.S. Census website.

