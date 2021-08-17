Advertisement

Watch: Governor Beshear holds weekly COVID-19 news conference

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear is holding his weekly COVID-19 news conference.

You can watch that below:

We’re told the Governor will discuss the dire state of our hospitals and who is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster.

As of Monday, 113 of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including all but one in the mountains. Clay County is still leading the state with an incidence rate of 196.7 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

You can find the latest COVID-19 incidence rate map here.

