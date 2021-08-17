Advertisement

Virginia lawmakers discuss proposal to expedite legal marijuana sales

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Legal marijuana sales aren’t scheduled to start in Virginia until 2024, but some lawmakers want the state to consider speeding up the schedule.

On Tuesday, the new Joint Commission on Cannabis Oversight held its first meeting.

Included in the discussion was the possibility of expediting commercial access and legal sales.

Lawmakers say that could happen, if medical marijuana providers are allowed to sell cannabis products for recreational use.

Delegate Paul Krizek (D-Fairfax) noted Virginia has legalized the possession of small amounts of marijuana, but not the purchase of marijuana.

“I think the sooner we can get some sales out there so people aren’t breaking the law by buying and selling the better,” he said.

Legal sales were delayed until 2024 to give the state time to set up a new state authority and adopt regulations for the new marijuana marketplace.

Del. Charniele Herring (D-Fairfax) said she would oppose changes that would circumvent social equity provisions that are designed to address the disproportionate enforcement of marijuana laws in minority communities.

“if we go down that route, let’s really be careful,” Herring said of the proposal to expedite sales, “because we do not want to make the mistakes of the past, where it’s not in the spirit of what was intended.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear recommends third COVID-19 shot for immunocompromised, announces more than 3,000 new cases Tuesday
One injured in Letcher County school bus accident
ARH officials fear for the worst as ICU beds are running out
WKYT talked one-on-one with the governor about the COVID-19 vaccine, misinformation and the...
Gov. Beshear concerned about ‘alarming’ rise of Ky. hospital capacity levels
School closings
Knott County schools closed until Friday

Latest News

(Source: AP)
Hundreds without power as heavy rain moves through the region
Southwest Virginia Rep. Morgan Griffith says population drop is nothing new, cites loss of coal jobs
Photo Courtesy: Red STAR Wilderness EMS Facebook
Crews work together to rescue teen injured in fall
Gov. Beshear, joined by state and local leaders, presented a check to the Pike County Fiscal...
‘If you build it, they will come’: Gov. Beshear delivers funding to pave way for economic development in Pike County
Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (Source: Tennessee General Assembly)
Tennessee legislation ‘will not allow’ school districts to resist executive order on masking, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally