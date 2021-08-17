Advertisement

Vaccines: A positive in the middle of the Delta Variant surge

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Not all news concerning healthcare is bad right now.

In the midst of most health departments being overwhelmed with new cases, there has been a surge in vaccinations.

Laurel County has seen approximately 75 new COVID cases a day recently, however they are also seeing much higher vaccination numbers than they have been used to.

“We are vaccinating 50 to 60 per day, opposed to May or June when we had 10 a day,” said Mark Hensley of the Laurel County Health Department.

The vaccine numbers are better, but that comes at the cost of steadily growing positive cases. Health department staff are juggling vaccinating people along with disease investigations. With dozens testing positive per day, it’s even more time consuming.

“[We are] still trying to balance out the fact that at this point we have so many active cases we don’t have the adequate people to work those cases within a 24 hour time span,” said Christy green of the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.

Because health centers are so busy, people are being encouraged to contact the people they have been in contact with if they test positive.

