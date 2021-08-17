Advertisement

TSA extends mask rule for airline passengers to January

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Federal officials are extending into January a requirement that people on airline flights and public transportation wear face masks to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Transportation Security Administration’s current order was scheduled to expire on Sept. 13. An agency spokesman said Tuesday that the mandate will be extended until Jan. 18.

The TSA briefed airline industry representatives on its plan Tuesday.

The mask mandate has been controversial and has led to many encounters between passengers who don’t want to wear a mask and flight attendants asked to enforce the rule. The extension, however, was not surprising after a recent surge in COVID-19 cases linked to the delta variant of the virus.

The rule also applies to travelers on public transportation including trains, subways and buses.

In recent days, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines have reported that the increase in coronavirus infections has caused a slump in bookings beyond the usual slowdown that occurs near the end of each summer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Buddy Forbes
KSP: One dead following Pike County crash
A police car.
KSP investigating death in Clay County
‘Complete and total disaster’ : Congressman Hal Rogers releases statement on situation in Afghanistan
Ky. offering new vaccine incentive.
Ky. offering new vaccine incentive
ARH officials fear for the worst as ICU beds are running out

Latest News

Greg Abbott, who was vaccinated in 2020, was isolating in the governor’s mansion in Austin and...
Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19, in ‘good health’
Hospital directors at some Eastern Kentucky medical centers say that ICU beds fluctuate from...
Eastern Kentucky hospitals feeling strain of increasing COVID cases
Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
Death toll from Haiti’s weekend earthquake raised to 1,941
Health officials react to recent CDC study in Kentucky - 6 p.m.
Health officials react to recent CDC study in Kentucky - 6 p.m.