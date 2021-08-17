Transportation directors and law enforcement agencies remind drivers of Kentucky’s School Bus Stop Laws

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As schools return throughout the region, more school buses will be on Kentucky’s roadways and local law enforcement agencies and school district transportation departments are reminding Kentucky’s drivers about school bus stop laws.

“The main thing we want to do is we want to make sure that the drivers around us are aware of what we are doing,” said Pikeville Independent Schools Transportation Director Chris McNamee. “We’re getting ready to stop, when the stop arm is out, we make sure all traffic is stopped before we let any kids off the bus.”

Kentucky State Police as well as the Pikeville Police Department are reminding people about the laws surrounding school bus safety.

“Red means stop, all day long, it doesn’t mean slow down or go around it or whatever. Especially with children unloading and loading on the bus,” said Pikeville PD Public Information Officer Tony Conn. “Everybody can do their part and if we pay attention, slow down, obey the traffic laws, and not text and drive. Then I think it would cut down on a lot of that issue.”

To learn the specifics of Kentucky school bus stop laws, visit the Kentucky School Boards Association’s website.

