Advertisement

Transportation directors and law enforcement agencies remind drivers of Kentucky’s School Bus Stop Laws

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As schools return throughout the region, more school buses will be on Kentucky’s roadways and local law enforcement agencies and school district transportation departments are reminding Kentucky’s drivers about school bus stop laws.

“The main thing we want to do is we want to make sure that the drivers around us are aware of what we are doing,” said Pikeville Independent Schools Transportation Director Chris McNamee. “We’re getting ready to stop, when the stop arm is out, we make sure all traffic is stopped before we let any kids off the bus.”

Kentucky State Police as well as the Pikeville Police Department are reminding people about the laws surrounding school bus safety.

“Red means stop, all day long, it doesn’t mean slow down or go around it or whatever. Especially with children unloading and loading on the bus,” said Pikeville PD Public Information Officer Tony Conn. “Everybody can do their part and if we pay attention, slow down, obey the traffic laws, and not text and drive. Then I think it would cut down on a lot of that issue.”

To learn the specifics of Kentucky school bus stop laws, visit the Kentucky School Boards Association’s website.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Buddy Forbes
KSP: One dead following Pike County crash
A police car.
KSP investigating death in Clay County
‘Complete and total disaster’ : Congressman Hal Rogers releases statement on situation in Afghanistan
Ky. offering new vaccine incentive.
Ky. offering new vaccine incentive
ARH officials fear for the worst as ICU beds are running out

Latest News

The 2021 Moonshine, Music, and Makers Festival will be held on Sep. 16-18 in Downtown Pikeville.
Pike County town to host ‘Moonshine, Music, and Makers’ festival
A study published by the CDC and the Department of Public Health suggests that Kentuckians are...
Recent study suggests unvaccinated Kentuckians at risk of reinfection: Health experts react
STOP
Kentucky School Bus Stop Laws - 4:30pm
BUS
Kentucky School Bus Stop Laws - 6pm