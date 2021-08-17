Third vaccine dose recommended for immunocompromised

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Department for Public Health Commissioner, Dr. Steven Stack, announced that a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for immunocompromised Kentuckians at least 28 days after a second dose.

”This is not a general purpose booster dose for all the rest of us. Currently, the evidence does not say it’s necessary for those of us with intact immune systems to get a booster dose,” Stack said.

Dr. Stack recommends that Kentuckians with the following conditions should consider receiving a third dose:

Active or recent treatment for cancer/malignancy;

Solid-organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplants;

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome);

Advanced or untreated HIV infection; and

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids, alkylating agents, antimetabolites, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers and other immunosuppressive medications.

Dr. Stack added that this list is not exhaustive, and that anyone concerned whether they should or shouldn’t get a third dose at this time, needs to consult with their doctor.

Individuals who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine are not advised to receive another dose at this time.

Third doses are available at any vaccine provider, but it must be the same mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) that the individual originally received.

