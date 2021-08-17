Advertisement

Terry Wilson named starting quarterback at New Mexico

QB Terry Wilson: 'Shout out to the BBN'
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Wildcat standout Terry ”Touchdown” Wilson has been named the starting quarterback at his new home, New Mexico.

In his career in Lexington, Wilson held a 65% completion rate for 3,436 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while rushing for over 1,000 yards.

The Lobos kick off against HBU on Sept. 2 but will see some SEC action on Sept. 18 at Texas A&M.

