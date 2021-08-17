Advertisement

State subcommittee hears public opinion on mask mandates for schools

A subcommittee in Frankfort heard from the public about masks in schools.
A subcommittee in Frankfort heard from the public about masks in schools.
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky legislative subcommittee heard today about public opinions on masks in schools.

Some spoke in favor of mask mandates in schools. Others were totally against it.

Those who support the mandates explained the masks were the only way to keep students safely in schools. One mother explained her daughter is attending classes while battling cancer. Another stressed that her children have to go to school since a virtual option is not offered this year. They asked the committee to support the mandate for the sake of protecting their children.

“This is a real virus that is threatening our country right now.” One parent said.

Others felt differently. Some parents gathered outside the Capitol protesting the mandate. A few claimed the masks inhibit their children’s learning. Others talked about a violation of their freedoms.

“Those rights today still exist for every American and in no way can be taken away by any earthly being or institution.” said another parent.

Members fro the Kentucky Department of Education also spoke, saying masks work and are effective in keeping kids in school. They also emphasized the mandate will not last the entire school year and will be lifted once health officials say it’s safe to do so.

