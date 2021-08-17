Advertisement

St. Joseph Health announces $15 minimum wage for hourly workers across the board

(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One major hospital system that serves our region is offering a more competitive wage to its hourly workers.

CHI Saint Joseph Health, including Saint Joseph London and the CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group in the London area, has implemented a $15/hour minimum starting wage for all full-time, part-time and temporary employees starting this month.

The move is a more than $3 million investment across the board.

“This increase to our minimum wage recognizes the critical role all of our employees play in caring for our patients,” said John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph London said in a news release. “We value the contributions of each and every person who impacts the lives of our patients as they seek care in our facilities and physician offices.”

CHI Saint Joseph Health is the first health care provider in the London area to offer the $15/hour minimum wage.

The increased wage will apply to all hourly employees in hospitals and physician practices owned by the system in Lexington, Bardstown, Berea, London, Mount Sterling and Nicholasville.

