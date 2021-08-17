Sheriff: Yearlong investigation leads to major drug bust in Big Sandy Region

TUTOR KEY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant on August 12th at a home in the Tutor Key Community.

The search warrant was the culmination of a year-long investigation conducted by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Operation Unite, and D.E.A. London involving the trafficking of illegal narcotics into Johnson and surrounding counties.

Deputies say they recovered around 2.7 pounds of meth, 18 grams of heroin, and $18,819.00 in cash.

Charles Allen Chandler was arrested and charged with trafficking.

Also arrested were Ashley Johnson and Cory Brandon Johnson of Magoffin County, as well as Jayshawn “Dro Skino” Robinson, who is awaiting extradition back to Michigan on unrelated armed robbery charges.

All four are currently being held at the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.