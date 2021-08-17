Severe Weather Alert Day: Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred approaching, heavy rain likely for some

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday is a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day. Stay weather aware, especially this evening and overnight.

Today and Tomorrow

We took a brief break from the rain overnight, but it will return soon enough. Waves of moisture will move through today ahead of the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred, which is still forecast to move through some of our far eastern counties late tonight and early on Wednesday.

A stalled out front just off to our north along with the approaching system from the south has created a “rain train”, basically meaning moisture is stuck in our region. The two systems will combine in the next 24-36 hours and will hopefully start to move. If not, we could be in trouble. If you live in the border counties of Kentucky/Virginia/West Virginia and Tennessee, you have the greatest threat for flash flooding. However, tropical moisture is a different ballgame, especially with the front to our north playing a role in our forecast.

Rain chances will be around at times through at least the next 24 hours and they could be heavy at times. We will struggle to get into the upper 70s for highs this afternoon under cloudy skies. Watch out for ponding water this morning thanks to overnight rain. Fog will likely be an issue for some. Most models are still showing a general 1-3″ of rain by the time everything is said and done on Wednesday. Some have even higher amounts in parts of Southwest Virginia.

Stay weather aware all day and all night. If you live in a flood-prone area, keep an eye on your creeks and streams and have a way to get alerts quickly. The WYMT weather app or a weather radio is a perfect way to do this. Remember, the ground is already saturated, so it will not take much to cause high water issues.

Once we get deeper into the day on Wednesday, if everything goes as planned, the rain will begin to move out and skies will gradually start to clear. Highs should climb back into the low 80s on Wednesday.

Extended Forecast

After Wednesday, we will stay below average with temperatures through the weekend, with most spots topping out in the low to mid-80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Daily summertime scattered rain chances will continue. We start an upward trend back toward the summer heat early next week.

