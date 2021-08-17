Sen. McConnell on Afghanistan: “An absolute debacle and an embarrassment”

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky’s senior Senator is speaking out regarding the situation in Afghanistan.

The Senate Minority Leader disagrees with President Joe Biden’s decision to fully pull out troops from Afghanistan and says that the United States was there to keep a lid on terrorism.

“They were there for counterterrorism and ongoing training of the Afghan military. So you could call it a rather benign presence,” said Senator Mitch McConnell.

The senator told WBKO News that the U.S. should help the Afghan refugees “as our friends” by getting them to America or another safe country.

“We need to care for them,” said McConnell. “We owe it to these people who are our friends and who worked with us to get them out safely-- if we can. They’ve got a big problem, they’re just trying to get to the airport which is proving to be a difficult problem.”

McConnell claims he didn’t agree with the previous two administrations that both wanted to pull out as well.

“I tried to convince President Obama who wanted to leave Afghanistan entirely not to do it. I tried to convince President Trump not to do it, and that remains my view -- that we would have been better off for the national security of the United States to keep this effort that we had, which was highly successful in Afghanistan.”

Meanwhile, McConnell adds that staying in Afghanistan for the last two decades worked well.

“We haven’t been attacked again in 20 years, by foreign terrorists. When you’re dealing with terrorism, there are two places, you can fight them where they are, or you can fight them here. And the goal was to keep the pressure on overseas so that we didn’t have to deal with them again here,” expressed McConnell.

As the Taliban takes over, McConnell notes that the mass exodus out of the country was overall a huge mistake.

“I think it’s a stain on the reputation of the United States of America. A big foreign policy mistake, a colossal mistake of gargantuan proportions,” he said.

Since U.S. troops fully pulled out, the president has ordered back thousands of more troops after the Taliban took over.

