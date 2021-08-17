Advertisement

Ribbon cutting held for Wallins Elementary School

Ribbon cutting held for Wallins Elementary
Ribbon cutting held for Wallins Elementary(Credit: Dan Mosley)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A ribbon cutting and official grand opening was held at Wallins Elementary School on Tuesday.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley posted the news on Facebook.

He sent his congratulations to Wallins Elementary Principal Stan Nicely, the students and staff.

“I enjoyed visiting the school today and seeing the finished product,” he said.

See more below:

