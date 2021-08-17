Advertisement

Rep. Brett Guthrie responds to Afghanistan withdrawal

(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBKO) - Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) released the following statement on the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“I’ve been to Bagram Air Base firsthand and visited our brave troops. The United States can’t stay in Afghanistan forever, but we also can’t leave overnight. The Biden Administration’s botched withdrawal process is not only a let down to the U.S. men and women who served in Afghanistan, but also to the Afghan people who collaborated with us and we left behind. Images of U.S. personnel evacuating our embassy and Afghan people trying to get on flights to escape from the Taliban are heartbreaking. This could have been avoided, and publicly setting the 9/11 date for withdrawal was irresponsible. Our troops, Afghan allies, and allies all over the world risked their lives to support stability in Afghanistan to strengthen security and create a brighter future for children in Afghanistan. They deserved much better from their sacrifices than this chaotic and failed withdrawal,” said Guthrie.

