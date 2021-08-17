Advertisement

Recent study suggests unvaccinated Kentuckians at risk of reinfection: Health experts react

A study published by the CDC and the Department of Public Health suggests that Kentuckians are...
A study published by the CDC and the Department of Public Health suggests that Kentuckians are 2 1/3 times as likely to re-contract COVID-19 if unvaccinated.(WIS)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A recent study from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention along with the Department of Public Health has concluded that unvaccinated Kentuckians are more than twice as likely to re-contract COVID-19.

“That study is a very good indicator that we should be offering the vaccine and people should take the vaccine even if they had COVID-19 already,” ARH Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Fares Khater said.

Local health experts are in full agreement that catching COVID-19 on its own may not be enough to protect you in the future.

“You can not say I had it, I have immunity, I don’t need the vaccine. That is a wrong statement,” Dr. Khater said. “The vaccine provides a better quality and longer immunity than natural infection.”

Kentucky River District Public Health Director Scott Lockard has had personal experience with COVID-19. He echoes Dr. Kahter’s sentiments that vaccines are key to reducing the risk for potential reinfection.

“A person produces so many antibodies from having COVID but then the way the vaccines interact in our bodies, they just allow our body’s immune system to prepare so much more,” Lockard said.

Dr. Khater said that we are now entering the fourth wave of the pandemic, leaving the public even more vulnerable and the healthcare system far more strained than they were a year ago.

“Our hospitals are full. Currently we have 120 patients in the hospital in all hospitals,” Dr. Khater said. “22 patients are in the ICU and 12 may be on the ventilator and still people are hesitant to take the vaccine.”

Both Lockard and Dr. Khater are in agreement that vaccines do make a difference.

“The best tool in our toolbox: get vaccinated, wear a mask if you’re in public places, in large crowds,” Lockard said. “Protect yourself, try to social distance. We need to go back to the way we were thinking about this a year ago.”

For the latest information on COVID-19 incidence rates in your county, click here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Buddy Forbes
KSP: One dead following Pike County crash
A police car.
KSP investigating death in Clay County
‘Complete and total disaster’ : Congressman Hal Rogers releases statement on situation in Afghanistan
Ky. offering new vaccine incentive.
Ky. offering new vaccine incentive
ARH officials fear for the worst as ICU beds are running out

Latest News

The 2021 Moonshine, Music, and Makers Festival will be held on Sep. 16-18 in Downtown Pikeville.
Pike County town to host ‘Moonshine, Music, and Makers’ festival
Law enforcement and others are warning Kentucky drivers about the state's school bus stop laws.
Transportation directors and law enforcement agencies remind drivers of Kentucky’s School Bus Stop Laws
STOP
Kentucky School Bus Stop Laws - 4:30pm
BUS
Kentucky School Bus Stop Laws - 6pm